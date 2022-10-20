December 6, 1934 – October 16, 2022

Francis L. Fischer Sr., 87, of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 16, 2022. He was born on Dec. 6, 1934, in Wisner, Nebraska, to Joseph and Marie Fischer.

Francis resided in West Point and North Bend where he married Mary Orendorff on May 19, 1953. She preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2011. Francis lived in Morse Bluff for almost 60 years. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff, Chapter 5, and AA in Fremont.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel, Eugene (Della), Steven (Barb) Fischer, all of Fremont, and Francis Jr. (Kathy) Fischer of North Bend; daughter, Sandy Eddins of Fremont; sister, Cecilia Suramek of Elkhorn, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; three grandchildren; sister, Mary Grovijohn; brothers, Robert, Richard, and Harold; son-in-law, Alvis Eddins; many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Chapter 5 and North Bend Rescue Squad.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649, 402-721-4490