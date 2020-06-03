Frank E. Perrone

Family and friends mourn the loss of Frank Perrone of Omaha, who passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Frank was born at the Erhling Bergquist Hospital at Offutt to Matthew and Janet (Skinner) Perrone, the first of two children. He attended school in Millard graduating from Millard South High School in 2013. He attended Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, where he graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in History, English, and Educational Studies. A member of Beta Sigma Psi Fraternity at Midland, Frank was also active in the Thespian Program and appeared in several stage productions. He had a long-time interest in debate and volunteered as an assistant debate coach at Millard South. Frank was accepted into the Law Program at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and Creighton University, and intended to begin with Creighton in the Fall of 2020. Frank is survived by his parents, Matt and Janet, his younger brother Donavon, grandparents Frank and Trudy (Murphy) Perrone, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Marion and Beverley (Lyngholm) Skinner.