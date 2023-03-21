Frank 'Mitch' M. Swanda

July 13, 1925 – March 18, 2023

Frank M. “Mitch” Swanda, 97, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He was born July 13, 1925, in Plainview, Nebraska, to Frank and Antonia (Barcal) Swanda.

As a child he moved with his family to Schuyler, Nebraska, where he grew up and later graduated from Schuyler High School in 1943. He thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was trained as a diesel mechanic. He served on the USS Peterson until the conclusion of World War II. He was discharged in 1946. Shortly thereafter he met his future wife of 69 years, Cletus Marie (Zwiener) Swanda. They were married May 18, 1949, in Columbus, Nebraska. They moved to Fremont in 1952. He worked at Hormel until retiring in 1982 at the age of 57.

Frank enjoyed restoring wrecked cars, fishing, playing cards, and watching football. He was the proverbial “Fix-it” man. He also was known for both his witty sense of humor, and his clever malapropisms. He gave his life to Christ in the 1980s and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Frank is survived by his children, Carol Swanda of Fremont, Dean Swanda of Arlington, Texas, Carma (Jerry) Plessing of Kennard, Nebraska; sister, Barbara Ehrenberger of Berkeley, California; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Delton Swanda; his wife, Cletus; four sisters; and two brothers.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Fr. Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m., and a Vigil Rosary will follow at 7 p.m., all at Moser's in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Thursday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment and Military Honors will follow Mass at Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.