January 25, 1945—January 23, 2022
Frankie, age 76, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 23, 2022. He resided in Nebraska the last 32 years. He was born in Oklahoma City on Jan. 25, 1945, to Jack and Emma Jones. He grew up in Oklahoma City and quit school at a young age to join his brothers in construction work. He was a carpenter all of his life. Frankie served in the Army and was stationed in Germany before his honorable discharge in 1969.
Frankie always had a beer and a joke to tell. He loved nature and the outdoors.
Frankie is preceded in death by his parents; two infant children; sons, William Cole Jones, Frankie Leon Jones Jr.; sister, Wanda Lou McKinney; brothers, Bill Jones, Jim Jones, Tom Jones and Ed Jones; and many other loved ones.
He is survived by sons, Anthony Jones, Frank Jones; daughters, Katie Jones, Misty Brinson, Jamie Barrett; brother, Jerry (Kay) Jones; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many family and friends.
No services at this time. Memorials directed to the funeral home.
