Frankie Leon Jones

Frankie, age 76, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 23, 2022. He resided in Nebraska the last 32 years. He was born in Oklahoma City on Jan. 25, 1945, to Jack and Emma Jones. He grew up in Oklahoma City and quit school at a young age to join his brothers in construction work. He was a carpenter all of his life. Frankie served in the Army and was stationed in Germany before his honorable discharge in 1969.