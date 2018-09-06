Feb. 28, 1937 – Sept. 4, 2018
Franklin D. Spencer, age 81, of Council Bluff, Iowa, formerly of Fremont, died Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at his home. He was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Cozad to Richard and Ruby (Brown) Spencer. He was married to Nancy (Watchorn) Spencer for 55 years.
Frank is survived by his wife, Nancy Spencer; sons, David (Heidi) Spencer, and Brad Spencer; daughter, Mary (Tim) Knoell; sister, Beulah (Carl) Thiede; grandson, Bradley (Laura) Knoell; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2601 S. 10 St., Council Bluffs.
The Nebraska Cremation Society
402-200-3366