Fred E. Torrance Jr.

Fred passed away at his home in Wahoo, Nebraska, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones and his dedicated nursing staff, at the age of 70. In his working years, he built many homes, worked on cars in his shop, and was a volunteer firefighter in Nickerson. He enjoyed tractor pulling with his son, John, and into his retirement years, he enjoyed helping his daughter, Rebecca, and son-in-law with yard work, spending time with family, and visiting with many neighbors.