Fred E. Torrance Jr.

March 15, 1949 – February 4, 2020
Fred passed away at his home in Wahoo, Nebraska, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones and his dedicated nursing staff, at the age of 70. In his working years, he built many homes, worked on cars in his shop, and was a volunteer firefighter in Nickerson. He enjoyed tractor pulling with his son, John, and into his retirement years, he enjoyed helping his daughter, Rebecca, and son-in-law with yard work, spending time with family, and visiting with many neighbors.
He leaves behind two sisters, June Torrance and Barbara, and husband Wayne Ashfield; his daughter, Rebecca, and husband Mitch Dunaway; son, John, and wife Jami Torrance; daughter, Cindy Moreno; grandchildren, Anthony, Seth, Dane, Taylon, Breanna, Alivia, Bristol, Sawyer, Merrick, Tripp, and Cash. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and son, Bob Torrance.
A memorial service will be held at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with inurnment to follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.