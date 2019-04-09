November 23, 1955 – March 25, 2019
Fred L. Houser, 63 years, of Fremont passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1955, in Fremont to Victor and Kay (Blumer) Houser.
Fred was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. He moved to San Diego and then to Poway, California, and returned to Fremont in 2003. While living in California, he was involved in the Lyons Club. Fred enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing.
He is survived by wife, Angie Hampton Houser of Fremont; sons, Dawson (Brandi) Hampton Houser, and Victor (Stacey Dale) Hampton Houser, all of Fremont; daughter, Nichole Yangnich Murillo of Colorado; brothers, Michael (Debbie) Houser and David (Amanda) Houser, all of Fremont; sister, Jody (Les) Sheets of Fremont; grandchildren, Mia and Noah; uncle, Dick Houser, of Fremont; aunt, Dorothy Houser, of Gold Canyon, Arizona; and niece, Jennifer Sheets of Fremont.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents.
Private family graveside service will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be left to the family.
Moser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.