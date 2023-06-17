July 25, 1958 – June 16, 2023

Fred L. Tweedy, 64, of Keota, Iowa, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed from this life on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital following a stroke. Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A general memorial fund has been established. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Fred Leroy Tweedy was born July 25, 1958, in Pierre, South Dakota, the son of Harold William and Arbutus June (Pritchett) Tweedy. He graduated from Yutan High School in Yutan, Nebraska, in 1976 and upon turning 18 in July of that year, he joined the United States Army. He served in the Army for four years. In October of 1980 he was united in marriage to Tammy Babcock. Fred worked as a welder at Valmont in Valley, Nebraska, and later at Hormel in Fremont. Fred enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle.

Survivors include three sons, all of Fremont: Josh (April) Tweedy and children Gavin and Kaylee, Joe (Cindi) Tweedy and son Hendrix, Jarred (Kaylee) and children Mason and Max; two sisters: Susan Pfannebecker of Keota, Joan Griff (Chris Baldwin) of Fremont; one brother, Melvin (Tammy) Tweedy of Olds, Iowa; ex-wife, Tammy of Fremont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding Fred in death were his parents; one brother, Calvin Tweedy; and a nephew, J.R. Relfe.