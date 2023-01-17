October 22, 1946—January 13, 2023

Fred Prauner, age 76, of Fremont, formerly of Battle Creek, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Fremont, Nebraska, following a 25 year battle with COPD.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek with burial following in the church cemetery. Reverend Michael Meyer will officiate. Military Honors conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard and Battle Creek American Legion Post 75. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 5 -7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. The funeral will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals website. Steffen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Frederick John Prauner was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Ernest C. and Marjorie I. (Reigle) Prauner. He was baptized at home on Dec. 1, 1946 and confirmed March 26, 1961.

Fred attended St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek, Nebraska, through eighth grade and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1965. He worked for Pelter Grain and Elkhorn Public Power District. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam. He received his Combat Infantry Badge and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor-Device and was honorably discharged in 1969.

On July 26, 1969, Fred married Joanne Wacker at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek, NE. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Kathryn Marie, and son, John Frederick.

Fred continued working at the REA until 1974 when he began farming southwest of Battle Creek. He later worked at the Battle Creek Farmers Cooperative until he founded Prauner Transfer. Due to declining health, Fred & Joanne moved to Cedar Bluffs in 2003 to be near their children and grandchildren. Papa became the after school bus and best snack provider for his grandkids. In 2012, the couple moved into Fremont.

He was long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek where he served on the school board, church council and as an Elder. Fred was currently a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, brother James, his parents in-law Herb and Bernice Wacker, brothers-in-law Paul Wacker and Daryl Wacker and sisters-in-law Sue Prauner and Sharon Grunke.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his daughter Kate (Paul) Heineman; son John (Christina) Prauner; grandchildren: Allison Heineman and Mason Rasmussen, Jacob Heineman and Payton Eyler, Anna Prauner, Olivia Prauner, and Elijah Prauner; his sister Susan (Rex) Volk; sister-in-law Bev Prauner, brothers-in-law Herb (Judy) Wacker, Dan (Carol) Wacker, Marcus (Jean) Wacker, and Larry Grunke; sister-in-law Lori (Gary) Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Fremont Public Schools Foundation, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools in Fremont, St. John Lutheran School or Cemetery Fund Battle Creek, Battle Creek Public Schools Foundation, or Trinity Lutheran School Fremont.

