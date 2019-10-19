Frederick J. Bengston
October 29, 1934 – October 17, 2019
Frederick J. Bengston, age 84, of Fremont died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
Frederick was born Oct. 29, 1934, in Oakland, Nebraska, to Fred J. and Ellen (Osterloh) Bengston. He was raised in Burt County just north of Uehling on the family farm and graduated from Uehling High School. After his schooling he worked until joining the U.S. Army and served from 1957 until 1959. After his service he returned to the farm. He married Shirley Hasebroock on May 15, 1960. After their marriage he continued to live and work on the family farm until retiring and moving to Fremont. While farming, Frederick also worked for the Hillside Dairy and the Logan View School district, both in Uehling.
Frederick had been a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Lions Club, both in Uehling, and the Uehling Volunteer Fire Department. After moving to Fremont the couple became members of Salem Lutheran Church. Frederick was a woodworker and after starting out doing it as a hobby, it evolved. They went to craft fairs several times a year and sold items that he made. He was best known for his bird feeders.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: wife, Shirley of Fremont; daughter, Christy (Jeff) Nesson of Nickerson; son, John (Cindy) Bengston of Weslaco, Texas; grandchildren, Caleb Nesson, Becca (Dan) VonSeggern and Matt (Amy) Claussen; great-grandchildren, Devin, Breanna and Zach VonSeggern; sister, Alyce Howard of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Ron (Dawn) Hasebroock of Halsey, Nebraska, and Steve (Linda) Hasebroock of Fremont; nieces and nephews.
Frederick was preceded in death by twin infant granddaughters, Ashley and Elise; sister, Arlene Arnold; and his parents.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in the Elim Lutheran Cemetery in Swaburg. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Monday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.