September 1, 1939—July 25, 2023

Gail Keith Davenport was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Lake City, Iowa, and passed away July 25, 2023, in Fremont, Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Davenport; children: Jay Davenport (Trish), Theodore Davenport, Gail Davenport Jr., and Tamara Zachas (Anthony); grandchildren: Katilyn Davenport, Connor Davenport, Michael Davenport, Kiernan Groves, and Quinn Groves; great-grandchildren: PennyAnn Standlea and Elsey Standlea; brothers: Eugene, Delbert, Charles, and Duane Davenport; nephews, nieces, and many other loving family members.

He is preceded by his parents: Ralph and Irma Davenport.

A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, with service starting at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE 68152. There will be a reception at the funeral home following interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont, Nebraska.