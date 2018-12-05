Try 1 month for 99¢

December 12, 1946 – December 3, 2018

Garry D. Greenbush, 71 years, of Fremont died Dec. 3, 2018, in Omaha.

Garry was born Dec. 12, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Percy and Lee (Matini) Greenbush.

Garry is survived by wife, Pam (Brandt) Greenbush of Fremont; son, Garry ‘Chip’ (Barbara) Greenbush of San Diego, California; daughter, Marci (Bryan) Ward of Newport, North Carolina; sister, Elaine Oftendahl, half sister, Lori Ann Fuller; and half brother, Dennis Greenbush, all of Minnesota; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Garry D. Greenbush
