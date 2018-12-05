December 12, 1946 – December 3, 2018
Garry D. Greenbush, 71 years, of Fremont died Dec. 3, 2018, in Omaha.
Garry was born Dec. 12, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Percy and Lee (Matini) Greenbush.
Garry is survived by wife, Pam (Brandt) Greenbush of Fremont; son, Garry ‘Chip’ (Barbara) Greenbush of San Diego, California; daughter, Marci (Bryan) Ward of Newport, North Carolina; sister, Elaine Oftendahl, half sister, Lori Ann Fuller; and half brother, Dennis Greenbush, all of Minnesota; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
