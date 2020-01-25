December 7, 1939 – January 23, 2020
Gary A. Tullis, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Le Mars, Iowa, to John and Frances “Dolly” (Peterman) Tullis.
Gary grew up in the Remsen, Iowa, area. He married Carol Via on Oct. 26, 1968, in Le Mars. They lived in Missouri for a few years, then to Norfolk, Nebraska, for 30 years where he managed the Truck Haven Cafe. They moved to Fremont in 2013.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, bowling, fishing and gardening.
Gary is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Jonathan (Rachael) Tullis of Arlington, Nebraska, Justin (Wendy) Tullis and Nathan Tullis, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughters, Jennifer (Matt) Campbell of Valparaiso, Nebraska, Nikki (DeWayne) Kalin of Canadian, Oklahoma, and Sara Tullis of Lincoln; brothers, Jack Tullis, Bob (Joyce) Tullis and Randy (Shirley) Tullis; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce and Dennis; great-granddaughter, Charlotte.
The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation on Sunday from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m., also at St. Patrick’s. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Mausoleum in Sioux City, Iowa.
Memorials are suggested to the Archbishop-Bergan Schools band program.
