October 5, 1943 – May 1, 2022

Gary C. Sherman of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was born on Oct. 5, 1943, in Fremont to Chester (Bud) and Dorothy (Jensen) Sherman.

Gary grew up in Fremont. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962. He was a mechanic at Hormel. Gary married Ethelanne Boothe on Nov. 3, 1993, at Little Brown Church of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gary was “The Guy.” He could do anything. He put so much energy in just living. He would attempt any new thing with the assurance that he could do it. His favorite paint brush is over 30 years old. He had to wash it out because no one could get it as clean as he would. He painted without any tape and it looked professional. Whether it was wood working, welding, painting, plumbing, tiling or whatever he would be game. He loved to tinker with old cars and painted many of them.

And Gary loved food. He loved to cook, whether it be monster cookies or pizza, he delighted in being the most energetic, humorous cook you’ve ever seen.

Gary was a loving, caring, funny, generous, loud and energetic husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed skating, bowling, and working on old cars. Gary was member of the Eagles for 42 years and a lifetime member of the VFW.

A Celebration of Life for Gary will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Fremont Aerie #200 Eagles Club in Fremont.

He is survived by his wife, Ethelanne; son, Quincy (Jillian) Sherman of Fremont; daughters, Dawn Sherman, Tracey Sherman, both of Fremont; stepsons, K. Doyle (Cathy) Risch of Howells and Dustin (Shayla) Risch of Snyder; daughter-in-law, Christine Risch of Howells; brother, Rodney Sherman of Fremont; sister, Kristi (Darrel) Brinkman of Bartlesville; 7 grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and 7 step-great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, Daylin Risch.

