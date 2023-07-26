June 12, 1953—July 20, 2023

Gary Cooper, 70, passed away on July 20, 2023, at UNMC Omaha. He was born to George and Fem (Newill) Cooper on June 12, 1953, in Blair, Nebraska.

As a child, he lived in a few small towns in eastern Nebraska before moving to California at age 9. During his senior year of high school, his family moved back to Fremont. After graduating from Fremont High School in 1971, Gary looked up his kindergarten girlfriend Kay Scott. They were married on March 24, 1973, in Gretna. They lived in Fremont for 40 years until retiring in 2013. He worked 39 years for the Fremont Department of Utilities. After retirement, they moved to Halsey, Nebraska, to watch their grandchildren grow.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, building, and flying radio-controlled models, driving and working on their 1968 Dodge Charger R/T, and watching their grandchildren play sports.

He is survived by: his wife Kay (Scott); daughter Julie (Tedd) Teahon of Dunning; grandchildren Charlsie and Thatcher; sister Connie (Terry) House of Fremont; brothers: Kevin (Cheryl) of Churdun, Iowa; Douglas of Fremont; and Ronald of Fremont; several nieces, nephews and many cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; and infant brother George III.

As per Gary’s wishes, services will be private. Please make memorials to Thedford Golf Course or Halsey/Purdum Service Club c/o Govier Brothers Mortuary 542 South 9th Ave. Broken Bow, NE 68822.