August 23, 1947 – September 5, 2019
Gary D. Boies of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Glenn and Opal (Michaelson) Boies.
His parents then moved to Fremont and Gary graduated from Fremont High School in 1965. He married Cassie Gaughen on April 4, 1970, at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend, Nebraska. They later divorced. His passions were drag racing at the Scribner Race track, painting and restoring old cars, golfing, yard work and model cars. Gary was also an insanely avid Husker fan.
He met his wife Debra (Deb) Drews in 2003. They were married in a beautiful backyard ceremony on July 8, 2017, at their home in Fremont. The last years of his life he worked as an independent car appraiser.
Gary was Secretary of the Monday and President of the Wednesday Night golf leagues at White Tail Run.
Gary is survived by his wife, Deb; sons, Ryan (Emma) Boies of Phoenix; daughter, Michaela Boies (fiancé, Robert Row) of Fountain Hills, Arizona; stepchildren, Tara (Brad) League of Waterloo, Nebraska, and Spencer Nielsen of Fremont; sister, Glenda (Jack) Hemenway of Lincoln; special nephew, Michael Hemenway of Omaha; grandchildren, Reece and Grayson Boies; stepgrandchildren, Cameron Brown, Grace and Cody League and Grayson Nielsen.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel of Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.moser memorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490