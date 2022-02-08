April 1, 1940 – February 5, 2022

Gary D. Jurgenson, age 81, of Fremont died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Gary was born April 1, 1940, in West Point, Nebraska, to Harvey and Helen (Grosse) Jurgenson. He was raised in West Point and graduated from West Point High School in 1958. He attended UNL Pharmacy School, graduating in 1964. He worked as a pharmacist for a year at Fullerton Drug in Fullerton, Nebraska, before moving to Fremont and working at Daniel-Rexall Drug Store, which later became Miller Pharmacy. Gary purchased the pharmacy in 1981 and worked there for a total of 49 years before retiring in 2014.

Gary married Julie Smith on Oct. 30, 1966, in West Point. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

Gary was in the National Guard for six years and was a lifetime member of the Louis E. May Museum. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and several professional pharmacy organizations. In his free time, Gary enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending all of their activities. He also enjoyed reading and fishing and was a lifelong Yankees fan.

Survivors: wife, Julie of Fremont; daughter, Amanda (Nate) Thomas of Elkhorn; son, Matt Jurgenson of Fremont; grandchildren, Addie and Sam Thomas; sisters, Linda Perry of Norman, Oklahoma, and Connie (Gary) Kaup of West Point; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Mary) Smith of Pender and Richard (Donna) Smith of Pender; several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Private burial will be in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and Lutheran Family Services. There is no viewing, but the family will be present on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

