Gary Daniel Roberts

July 29, 1955 – April 17, 2022

Gary Daniel Roberts, age 66, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Omaha. He was born July 29, 1955, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Edmond and Estle (Robison) Roberts.

Gary grew up in Parma, Idaho. He served in the U.S. Navy. He played baseball at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. He came to Nebraska in August of 1976. He met the love of his life and soon married Terilee Freeman on Nov. 6, 1976, at the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They lived in Yankton, South Dakota, for a short time before coming back to Fremont where he worked for Valmont in Valley for 36 years.

Gary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fremont Ward and VFW Post #10535 of Hooper. His family was truly important to him and he had so much love for his family. He instilled this love in his children who have carried on this love in their own families.

Survived by wife Terilee, Hooper; daughters, Rachel Roberts, Omaha, Meredith Swahn (Shane), Fremont, and Tori Deines (Brett) Nampa, Idaho; sons, Nathan Roberts (Shannon), Prescott Valley, Arizona, Paul Roberts (Amber), Bellevue, Nebraska, and Joseph Freeman Roberts (Kristina), Port Orchard, Washington; sisters, Linda Roberts (Wes Atwood), Boise, Idaho, Betty DeRock (Gene), Nyssa, Oregon; and Kay Warford (Karl), Roswell, New Mexico; 18 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; four brothers; and two sisters.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Fremont Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service Saturday at the ward.

Memorials to Hooper Volunteer Fire & Rescue or the Nebraska Game and Parks.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.