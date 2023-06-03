March 9, 1935 – May 23, 2023

Gary Duane Brosch of Fremont passed away at the age of 88.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Irene; son, David (Rosemary) of Minnesota; daughters, Lynn (David) of Maryland, Carol (Doug) of Missouri Valley, Angela (Mike) of Dodge; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara, in 1971.

Family will receive friends Friday, June 16, from 5-7 p.m. at West Center Chapel with Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive).

Interment: Resurrection.

For more information, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

West Center Chapel

7805 West Center Road

Omaha, Ne 68124

402-391-3900