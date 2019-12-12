December 18, 1941 – December 10, 2019
Gary Edward Hansen, 77, of Lincoln passed away Dec, 10, 2019. Born Dec, 18, 1941, in Ames, Nebraska, to Edward and Alice (Plugge) Hansen.
Gary was a graduate of North Bend High School. He married Diana Brdicko on Sept. 7, 1963. Gary served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1959-1965. He retired after 40 years as a Commodity Broker.
Gary was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lincoln and Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. He served on the Church Council, the City Council, was active in Community Theatre and Cuming County Choraliers in West Point.
Family members include his wife Diana “De”; daughters, Brittne (Jerry) Madison, Lincoln, and Molle (Jeremiah) Barker, Malcolm; son-in-law, Andrew Predoehl, Clarkston, Michigan; grandchildren, Bella and Lola Madison, Lincoln, Alexis (Mike) Butera, Easley, South Carolina, Noah and Sophia Predoehl, Clarkston, Michigan; great-granddaughter, Olivia Butera; sister, Betty Vondenkamp, Fremont; brother-in-law, Dennis (Joan) Brdicko, of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews on Vondenkamp and Stratton side. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nicole Predoehl; and sister, Dorothy Stratton; nieces, Beth Valdes’ and Sherry Wiechek.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (12-14-19) at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th, with Rev. Dan Warnes officiating. Cremation/no visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.