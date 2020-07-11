× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Eugene Gregurich

Sept. 3, 1947 – July 7, 2020

Gary Eugene Gregurich, 72, passed away July 7, 2020, at Quality Living Institute after a short battle with throat cancer and a long battle with multiple sclerosis and traumatic brain injury. Preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janice.

Gary was born to Harold and Betty Gregurich on Sept. 3, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, before moving to Fremont during high school. There, he was a star football player and a talented golfer. He continued his love of golf and won several golf tournaments over the years. Gary owned and operated Parkview Dry Cleaners in Fremont for many years and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

Gary's family would like to thank the caring and talented staff at QLI who have taken amazing care of him for nearly 20 years. We are deeply grateful.

Survived by: brother, Larry (Susan) Gregurich of Valley, Nebraska; children, Loralee (Don) Coulter of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Garth (Annette) Hosch of Mesa, Arizona, Hallie (Lee) Carl of Mesa, Tracie Gregurich of Des Moines, Iowa, Kris Gregurich of Valley; and eight grandchildren. Memorials may be made to QLI (Quality Living Institute), 6404 N. 70th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68104; http://www.QLIOmaha.com.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222

