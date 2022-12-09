July 31, 1942—December 1, 2022

Gary G. Dean, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Gary was born July 31, 1942, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to George and Mildred Dean. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1967. He married Barbara Rystrom on June 27, 1971, in Stromsburg, Nebraska.

Gary retired from Everly Plumbing and Heating. In retirement Gary couldn’t get away from Plumbing and Heating and enjoyed working with BLT and supporting their operation over the years. Gary loved to work around the house, fish at the Anglers Club and as a member of a NCAA and hunt during the winter seasons.

Gary is survived by his wife, Barb; two sons, Mike and Matt Dean; sister, Marcia Schwartzer; and three

grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice; and brother in law, Bill Schwartzer.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial with military honors will be 2:30 p.m., at Omaha National Cemetery, following the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Memorials directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490