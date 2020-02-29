December 15, 1940 – February 28, 2020
Gary H. Moll, age 79, of Fremont died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Gary was born Dec. 15, 1940, in Fremont to Howard and Beth (Panning) Moll. He was raised in Hooper and graduated from Hooper High School in 1958. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Galveston (CLG-3). After his service he moved to Fremont and for the next 42 years worked for the Fremont Department of Utilities. After retiring from the city he worked for Enterprise Rent-a-car for 13 years.
Gary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and was very involved in many aspects of the church and school. He was a member of the AAL (Aid Association for Lutherans), now Thrivent, and the LLL (Lutheran Laymen’s League), now Lutheran Hour Ministry. Gary was a board member/treasurer of the Central Park Homeowners Association, but most importantly Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Gary married Wanda Gumble on May 10, 1963.
Survivors: wife, Wanda of Fremont; daughter, Lori Cartmill of Fremont; sons, Scott (Le Ann) Moll of Omaha, Bryan (Mara) Moll of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Tyler, Lauren and Connor Moll; brothers, Dale (Sheryl) Moll of Hooper, Alan (Sharene) Moll of Florida; sister-in-law, Peggy Moll of Maryland.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ron.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
