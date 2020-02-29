December 15, 1940 – February 28, 2020

Gary H. Moll, age 79, of Fremont died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Gary was born Dec. 15, 1940, in Fremont to Howard and Beth (Panning) Moll. He was raised in Hooper and graduated from Hooper High School in 1958. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Galveston (CLG-3). After his service he moved to Fremont and for the next 42 years worked for the Fremont Department of Utilities. After retiring from the city he worked for Enterprise Rent-a-car for 13 years.

Gary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and was very involved in many aspects of the church and school. He was a member of the AAL (Aid Association for Lutherans), now Thrivent, and the LLL (Lutheran Laymen’s League), now Lutheran Hour Ministry. Gary was a board member/treasurer of the Central Park Homeowners Association, but most importantly Gary was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gary married Wanda Gumble on May 10, 1963.