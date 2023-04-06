January 15, 1949 – April 4, 2023

Gary L. Anderson, 74 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Gary was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Clarence and Jurethia (Ray) Anderson. He grew up in Gibbon, Nebraska, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1967. Gary married Susan Bloch on Aug. 25, 1969, in Lakewood, Colorado. They resided in Arlington until moving to North Bend in 1978.

Gary was employed by Appleton Manufacturing as a tool and die supervisor for 20 plus years before retiring in 2008. He was a member of the Arlington and North Bend Volunteer Fire Departments. Gary worked as an EMT. He was a member of the Jaycees in Arlington and was named as a state officer. Woodworking and gardening were favorite hobbies of Gary.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan of Fremont; sons, Brian (Ramona) Anderson of Shelly, Idaho, and Brent (Danielle) Anderson of North Bend; daughter, Jennifer (Todd) Aspy of North Bend; brothers, Dennis (Theresa) Anderson of Fremont, and Danny (Robin) Anderson of Arlington; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Dell and Randy Anderson.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will be a later date at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a designation at a later date.

