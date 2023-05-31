Gary L. Everitt
April 11, 1957 – May 28, 2023
Gary L. Everitt, age 66, of Fremont died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
The memorial service will 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
