August 12, 1939 – July 12, 2019
Gary L. Honey, 79, of Omaha died July 12, 2019. He was born in North Bend, Nebraska, on Aug. 12, 1939. He graduated from Fremont High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served with the 1st fleet on the USS Lexington Aircraft carrier. His service took place during the conflict between China and Nationalist Chinese. On board ship, he served as Yeoman to the Admiral. After discharge in 1960, he returned to Fremont and married Genelle Ruzicka, who survives him. They have one daughter, Susan Honey Janssen of Hooper.
He worked 49 years at Western Electric/Lucent until they closed in 2011. He always said “I’ll be the last to leave and turn the lights off.”
He is survived by daughter, Susan and husband Nick Janssen of Hooper; grandchildren, Alex and Dr. Alanna Janssen of Sioux Center, Iowa, Lauren and Bryce Smith of Alvo, Nebraska, and Elliot Janssen of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Nora, Hazel and Clara Smith, Kennedy Janssen; brother, Stephen K. Honey and wife Carol Sue of Manassas, Virginia; brother-in-law, Ernie Snyder of Boulder, Colorado; niece, Erin Tagliola of Boulder; nieces, Lisa Honey of Raleigh, North Carolina, Laura Honey of Centreville, Virginia; nephew, Eliot Snyder of Eldora, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Hazel Honey; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Snyder.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Lunch will follow the service. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in North Bend following the lunch. Visitation is Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials can be directed to the family until a memorial is established.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.