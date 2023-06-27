March 7, 1945 – June 24, 2023

Gary L. Stoltenberg Sr., age 78, of Hooper died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at his home.

Gary was born March 7, 1945, in Omaha to Hans and Evelyn Stoltenberg. He was raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He graduated from Washington Senior High in Sioux Falls. Gary was an avid sprint car driver and enthusiast. Gary married Carole Foster in 1964. The couple lived in California while Gary owned and operated a printing and lithograph company for 30 years. The couple moved to Hooper and made their home in Gary’s grandmother’s house. Carole passed away on Sept. 24, 2021. Gary was a proud member of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

Gary married Meg Anderson on April 15, 2023, and they continued to live in Hooper.

Gary was preceded in death by his first wife Carole and an infant grandchild, Joshua.

Survivors: wife, Meg; children, Gary Jr., Christopher Sr. and his wife Jodi, and Angela (Jeff) Anderson; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara, Linda, Kathy, and Sharon.

There will be no local services at this time. Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

