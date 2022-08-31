November 10, 1942 – August 29, 2022

Gary Lee Phillips, 79, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Lyons, Nebraska, to George and Dollie (Newill) Phillips.

Gary grew up at Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School. He worked at Warrick Truck Tire Shop for 38 years and the last 20 years as manager, retiring in 2005. He married Roxann Kindschuh on May 17, 1969, in Pender, Nebraska.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Robert (Barbara) Phillips; sisters, Lil Buck and Barbara (Dick) Eden; and brother-in-law, Joyce Sanders.

Survived by wife, Roxann; stepson, Scott (Kymberly Lutz) Kindschuh, West Point, Nebraska; sisters, Roberta Hoagland, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Bonnie Sanders, Ceresco, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Gale Penry, Blair, Nebraska.

His wishes of having a graveside service will be honored.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Ridge Cemetery, Fremont.

