Oct. 10, 1940 – Aug. 20, 2018
Gary J. May, 77, of Fremont passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Fremont Health Medical Center.
Gary was born Oct. 10, 1940, in Ainsworth to T. Ervin and Mildred (Wolff) May. Gary graduated from Fremont High School in 1958. After high school, he graduated from Milford Technical School. Gary was employed at Valmont Industries in Valley until retiring in 1998. He married Avonne Bahner on Oct. 26, 1968, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. They later divorced.
Gary had a talent for bowling. He was the oldest living member of the Fremont Bowling Hall of Fame. He was active in the Fremont Bowlers Association. Gary was a former member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins. Spending time and reading to his grandchildren was paramount in his life.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Jill (Rick) Colgan of Nebraska City; son, Eric May of York; sister, Sherry Stohs of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister-in-law, LaVonne May of Bennington; four grandchildren, Laura (Andy) Thompson, Molly (Bernie) Nicola, Patrick Colgan, and Emily Colgan; and four great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald and Lennie May; and sister, Mary Carlson.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Family receiving friends from noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Fund or the Fremont Bowlers Hall of Fame.
