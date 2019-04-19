December 29, 1957 – April 14, 2019
Gary “Randy” R. Sutton, 61, of Fremont passed away April 14, 2019. Born Dec. 29, 1957, in Sunnyside, Washington, to Gary and Frankie Sutton.
Randy was a graduate of Hammond Baptist High School, Class of 1976, and received a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences and Education from Midland Lutheran College.
Survived by parents Gary and Frankie Sutton; son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Chelsie Sutton; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Livingston Lukow; grandson, Calloway Lukow; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Leon Brink; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Christy Sutton.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Nellie “Bea” Smith, and Lester and Stella Sutton.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, April 17, at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 O St. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to:
Havelock Manor at https://www.havelockmanor.com.
Kidney Cancer Society at https://www.havelockmanor.com.