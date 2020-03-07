Gaylen L. Patten

September 18, 1931 – March 5, 2020

Gaylen L. Patten, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died at his home on March 5, 2020, in Fremont. Gaylen was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Fremont to George and Jesse Patten.

Gaylen lived his entire life in Fremont. He was a graduate of Fremont High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 4, 1951, to Nov. 30, 1954, during the Korean War. Gaylen married Betty Orpen on Aug. 24, 1957, in Logan, Iowa. He worked as a postal clerk for the U.S. Post Office in Fremont from 1961 until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of the American Legion Post #20 and had been President of the Post Office Clerk Union. He enjoyed golf, football and Husker football.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of Fremont; son, Chris Patten of Fremont; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jim Patten; brothers, Keith Patten and Jimmy Patten.

The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Sarah James, Chaplain for Kindred Hospice, will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.