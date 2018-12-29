June 29, 1940 – December 28, 2018
Gene J. Coufal, 78 years, of Fremont died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont. Gene was born June 29, 1940, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Frank and Bessie (Herot) Coufal.
He grew up at Howells, Nebraska, worked for Lyman Richey for 37 years. Gene married Hazel Stouffer on May 28, 1959.
Survived by his wife, Hazel; son, Cory (Cindy) Coufal; daughter, Cindy (Stan) Hart, all of Fremont; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Carrie Coufal; sister, Mildred Polodna; brother, Elvin Coufal; and one stepgreat-grandchild.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is 1 hour Wednesday at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials to the family for further designation.
