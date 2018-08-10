Oct. 17, 1931-July 5, 2018
Gene J. Verbeek, 86, of Fremont, NE died July 5, 2018 at Folsom, California while living with his daughter, Vicki and husband, John Wright.
Gene was born October 17, 1931 at Scribner, NE to John and Hazel (Nelsen) Verbeek.
Gene is survived by his wife, Lois Verbeek of Fremont.
Memorial visitation with family receiving friends will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial with Military Honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post #854 and American Legion Post #20 at 12:30 p.m. at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com