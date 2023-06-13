Gene 'Whitey' Jacob Jun 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 17, 1948 – June 9, 2023 Tags Gene 'whitey' Jacob Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video What’s the Difference Between Clinton’s Emails and Trump’s Classified Document Indictment? Starfield: Watch the official gameplay trailer Starfield: Watch the official gameplay trailer Wagner refuses defence ministry contracts as spat with Moscow deepens Wagner refuses defence ministry contracts as spat with Moscow deepens ‘Unabomber’ dies in US prison at age 81 ‘Unabomber’ dies in US prison at age 81