March 22, 1938 – January 7, 2021

Genelle J. Honey, age 82, of Fremont died Jan. 7, 2021, at Providence Place in Fremont.

Genelle was born on March 22, 1938, in Howells, Nebraska, to Jerry and Alice Ruzicka. She graduated from Fremont High School, class of 1956. In 1960, she married Gary L. Honey in Fremont. They have one daughter, Susan Honey Janssen of Hooper.

Genelle worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Schweser’s, Bird Engineering and Phelp’s Tobacco and Candy, all in Fremont. She was also a member and volunteer bookkeeper at the First Congregational Church, UCC in Fremont, where she was a member and active in the women’s group.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan and husband Nick Janssen of Hooper; grandchildren, Alex and Dr. Alanna Janssen of Sioux Center, Iowa, Lauren and Bryce Smith of Alvo, and Elliot Janssen of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Nora, Hazel and Clara Smith, Kennedy Janssen; brother-in-law, Stephen K. Honey and wife Carol Sue of Manassas, Virginia; brother-in-law, Ernie Snyder of Boulder, Colorado; niece, Erin Tagliola of Boulder; nieces, Lisa Honey of Raleigh, Nebraska, Laura Honey of Centreville, Virginia; nephew, Eliot Snyder of Eldora, Colorado. Genelle was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; parents, Jerry and Alice Ruzicka; and sister, Phyllis Snyder.