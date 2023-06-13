September 9, 1936 – May 31, 2023

George E. Looschen Sr., 86 years, passed away May 31, 2023, at his home in Fremont.

George was born Sept. 9, 1936, in Fremont to George and Carrie Looschen.

He served in the NASA space program for 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott J. Looschen; sisters, Jean Osterloh, Mary (Dick) Toren, and Carolyn (Jack) Tooley.

George is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Simmons) Looschen of Fremont; children, George (Shelley) Looschen, and Cliff (Korra) Looschen; 5 grandchildren, George III, Seth, Trey, Kassandra and Carson; 2 great grandchildren, Mia and Lorenzo Looschen; and brother-in-law, Byron Osterloh.

The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.