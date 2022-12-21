George J. Kaplan

June 20, 1945 – December 17, 2022
Survived by daughter, Nicole Dolan, and husband Dan; grandchildren, Charli, George, Addison; sister, Carol Haase, and husband Doug; niece, Barb Feldhacker, and husband Scott; nephew, Jim Haase, and wife Tonya; many other relatives and friends.
Celebration of George’s life: Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel).
Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel), 6505 S. 144 St.
Omaha, NE 68137 402-895-3400