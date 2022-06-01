November 21, 1933—May 29, 2022

George J. Wonka, 88 of Weston, Nebraska, died May 29, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, NE 68070.

Visitation will be Friday, June 3, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary, all at the church.

Interment with Military Honors and Fireman’s Final Call at St. John Cemetery in Weston.

Memorials to Weston Volunteer Fire & Rescue or in care of the family for future cemetery improvements.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Marcy Mortuary, 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 402-944-3343