April 16, 1940-July 18, 2018
George R. Kiefer, Jr., 78 years, of Fremont, NE died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Fremont Health Medical Center.
George was born April 16, 1940 in Laurel, NE to George, Sr. and Mae (Alexander) Kiefer. He was raised in Laurel and was a 1958 graduate of Laurel High School. He attended Wayne State College and received a degree in Education. He moved to Schuyler and began teaching. George married Vicky L. Riley at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler on August 17, 1968. They moved to Fremont in 1968 where he taught Jr. High Science at Fremont Junior High School. He retired in 1998. He coached 9th Grade Basketball and was an official for Football, Volleyball, and Basketball games. George was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and wood carver. He golfed on the Knights of Columbus league and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky; sons, Eric (Susan) Kiefer of Olathe, KS, Kyle (Jenny) Kiefer of Fremont, Alex (Kelly) Kiefer of Katy, TX, and Adam (Kayo) Kiefer of Yokohama, Japan; brothers, Richard Kiefer and Tim Kiefer; sisters, Elaine (Jake) VanHolland, Imogene (Stan) Baier, Mary (Bob) McLain, and Kathy Kiefer; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and three sisters.
Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 23, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Memorial Visitation on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial at 1:30 PM Monday at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.