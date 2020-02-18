George Schinker

March 4, 1930 – February 16, 2020

George M. Schinker, 89 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. George was born March 4, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Stephen A. and Anna M. (Huse) Schinker.

He graduated from high school in Omaha and then attended a trade school. George served in the U.S. Navy from Feb. 2, 1950, to Aug. 13, 1952, during the Korean War. He worked on the USS Repose Hospital Ship. He lived and worked as an electrician in Omaha until 1970. He moved to a farm south of Wahoo until 2005 and then moved to a farm south of Fremont where he lived the rest of his life. George married Mary Lou Adams in Yankton, South Dakota, on Aug. 19, 2005.

George was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley, lifetime member of Benson VFW Post 2503, member of American Legion and lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in and around the home and farm.

He survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Fremont; sons, George S. Schinker of Wahoo and Joe A. Schinker of Kansas City, Kansas; daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Hank) Lind of Omaha, Janet (Paul) Barnett of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Helen Danish of Orlando, Florida; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.