George "Sonny" H. Herre

February 15, 1930 – March 12, 2019
George H. “Sonny” Herre, age 89, of Fremont died peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in his home.
George was born in Fremont on Feb. 15, 1930, to Herbert and Maude (Pope) Herre. He received his education in Fremont. He was a 36-year employee of Hormel, retiring in 1983.
In November 1953, George was married to Jo Ann Otte in Fremont. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. They lived in Tucson, Arizona, from 1983 to 1996, then returned to Fremont.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; and special nephew, Bob Thornburg. He was preceded by his parents and sister, Leola Thornburg.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday (March 15) at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Military Honors will follow at the funeral home by the Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20. Memorials are suggested to Dodge County Humane Society.
