George W. Waggoner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

June 25, 1940—March 27, 2020

One part artist, one part military man, George Waggoner was an enigma. He wove these two threads into the blanket of his life, which he threw onto the back of his horse under a saddle and rode off into the sunset on Friday, March 27, 2020. Though he survived two wars, the forces of kidney disease and pneumonia proved to be insurmountable foes.

Born June 25, 1940, in Powell, Wyoming, George’s lifelong love affair with the American West and cowboy life began at Pahaska TeePee, where he lived in a wooden-floored tent with his folks, Kenneth “Pee Wee” Waggoner and mother Frances. It was there that George burned his arm on a woodburning stove, leaving a prominent scar that he would jokingly tell others was the result of a snakebite. Later in his childhood, the family called Buffalo Bill’s TE Ranch their home, where Pee Wee worked as a cowboy and Frances as a cook on the ranch. An avid reader, George spent many an hour with his nose in a work of Western fiction or non-fiction, reigniting these early childhood memories. He adorned his home and Colorado cabin with the works of his favorite painter, Charles Marion Russell.