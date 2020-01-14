November 17, 1946 – January 11, 2020
Georgia J. Jones, age 73, of Fremont died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
Georgia was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Fremont to John and Leona (Grotelueschen) Jones. She was raised in Fremont and attended Trinity Lutheran School and Fremont Public Schools. After her schooling, she worked several jobs including Kindler’s Restaurant, Harr’s Restaurant and finally retiring from Bergan as a custodian.
Georgia enjoyed going on drives looking for deer, putting puzzles together, and having family over for grill outs.
Survivors include: Greg Jones (son), Johnny Jones (grandson), Jordan Vance (granddaughter), Justina Sapo (granddaughter), Cynthia Neave (sister), Angelica Neave (niece), Heather Neave (niece), Andrea Peatrowsky (niece), Alicia Neave (niece) and many close friends.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and special friend, Joe Baker.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
