Georgia was born on February 22, 1931, to Verna (Beerbohm) and John Hemming in Fremont, Nebraska. Her family nicknamed her Skeets when she was just a baby. Georgia graduated from Fremont High School in 1950 and that same year, she met Robert Boring. They wed in 1951 and went on to have three children, Kathryn Ann, Brad Lee and Sandra Marie.