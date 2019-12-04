Gerald E. Miller
August 25, 1933 – December 2, 2019
Funeral services for Gerald E. Miller, age 86, of O'Neill, and formerly of Fremont, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in O'Neill, with Pastor John Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at the church in O'Neill. Visitation will continue on Friday, Dec. 6, from 1-2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Nebraska, with a prayer service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Fontanelle Lutheran Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20. Jerry passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Arbor Care Center in O'Neill. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald (Jerry or Big Ed) Edward Miller was born Aug. 25, 1933, to August and Margaret (Brand) Miller in Scribner, Nebraska. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Omaha North High School in 1951 and attended Creighton University. He graduated in 1955 with a degree in pharmacy.
Jerry joined the United States Army and was in the Army Reserves for seven years. He met his future wife, Barbara Grace Mitchell, while stationed in Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Jerry and Barb were united in marriage on June 15, 1957. They had two sons, Roger and Mark.
Jerry and Barb moved to Fremont in 1958 and worked for Daniel's Rexal Drug. Jerry purchased his own store, Miller Pharmacy, in 1962 and expanded the business to a second store in 1970. Jerry was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont and severed on numerous committees and boards until he moved to O'Neill in 2011, when he joined Christ Lutheran Church in O'Neill.
Jerry and Barb's love was a cabin they purchased in 1967, located on Blanche Lake in Minnesota. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go boating, having a toddy on the deck, and making wonderful memories with his neighbors and especially his granddaughters who spent the summers at the lake with him.
Jerry also loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs football teams, and the Minnesota Twins baseball team. He loved to play poker and visited the casino every chance he could.
Jerry had such a big heart and was known for his generosity, his laugh, devotion to his church and especially his family.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Roger (Mary) Miller of O'Neill, and Mark (Shirley) Miller of Fremont; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Craig) Drueke, Elizabeth (Aron) Parks, Josh (Kelley) Miller, and Zach Miller; and seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Mynroe, Tyce, Theo, Maddox, Tyeson and Saylor; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Barb; sisters, Nadine, June and Loretta; and great-grandson, Rex Drueke.