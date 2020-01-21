Gerald "Jerry" W. Anderson

Gerald W. “Jerry” Anderson
March 31, 1931 – January 17, 2020
Gerald W. “Jerry” Anderson, 88, of Fremont died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at home.
Jerry was born March 31, 1931, in Fremont to John and Ida (Creamer) Anderson. He attended school in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1949. After his schooling, he worked as a journeyman carpenter for several local contractors and retired in 1991 after 45 years. He then worked as a building inspector for Dodge County from 2001 until 2005.
Jerry married Connie Ludwig in 1951 and together they raised four children. Jerry served in the Nebraska National Guard Engineering Company from 1947 until 1954. He enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting and watching his family grow up.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: wife, Constance “Connie” Anderson of Fremont; daughters, Catherine Gobar of Wisner and Deborah (Mike) Prather of Medicine Lodge, Kansas; sons, Martin (Sue) Anderson of Omaha, Michael (Julie) Anderson of Tekamah; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack.
The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Arlington Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund will be determined.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.