December 2, 1926 – November 29, 2018
Gerald O. Jensen, age 91, of Fremont died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Jerry was born Dec. 2, 1926, in Fremont to Axel and Claire (Perry) Jensen. He was raised in Hill City, Minnesota, and graduated high school there. After his schooling he enlisted in the U.S Army Air Force and served during WWII, he then transferred into the regular Army and served in Korea. Jerry married Mary McCormick on May 31, 1947, in Marysville, Kansas, while stationed there. After his military service they returned to Fremont and Jerry started his career at Hormel Foods which lasted nearly 40 years. After retiring he spent several years painting houses with Les Larsen.
Jerry was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont, the American Legion Post 340 of Morse Bluff and VFW Post 8332 of North Bend.
Survivors: daughters, Joni (Phil “Lucky”) Riley of Murphy, North Carolina, Julie (Daryl) Loberg of North Bend; son, Alan (Debbie) Jensen of Gulf Breeze, Florida; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2006; daughter, Jerilynn; four brothers; and three sisters.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Marty Tollefson will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church.
