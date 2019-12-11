August 27, 1939 – December 8, 2019
Geraldine Ann Rozevink, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Dec. 8, 2019, at Fremont Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family.
Jerri was born on Aug. 27, 1939, to Clyde and Ora Schutte who preceded her in death. Jerri attended high school in Hampton, Iowa, where she met her husband Bill. They were married Jan. 3, 1958, and had four sons, Randy, Doug, Rod and Bill Jr.
Jerri was a loving wife and mother who always made home a place of comfort for the family.
Preceded in death by parents; two brothers, Donald and Richard Lee; sister, Sandy.
Survived by husband, four sons and sister, Barbara Gregory.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
