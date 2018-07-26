Geraldine Behlers

Aug. 16, 1935 – July 24, 2018
Geraldine M. Behlers, 82, of Sioux City died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, surrounded by family at a local hospital.
Geraldine was born Aug. 16, 1935, on the farm near Bancroft, Nebraska, the daughter of Gerald and Edith (Thernes) Havekost. Geraldine was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rosalie, Nebraska. She graduated from Bancroft High School in 1953 and Wayne State College in 1957. Geraldine was joined in marriage to Merlin Behlers on Aug. 4, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Geraldine taught school for over 30 years. She began in 1957 at Ponca High School (2 years, Commercial then Math). After taking time to start her family, she resumed in 1966 at Hayworth Junior High School (16 years, Math) and continued at East Middle School (14 years, Math and Geography). She retired in 1996. Her greatest joy and specialty was teaching math and co-coaching the annual district-wide Math Bee. She was called “Mrs. Bee” by her students and friends.
She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, ADK teacher sorority, NEA, ISEA, SCEA, Retired Teachers, Golden Age Card Club, Kanduettes, Daughters of the Nile, Order of the Eastern Star, Mall Walkers, the Cooper Lunch Bunch, and was inducted into the Who’s Who for High School Students, College Students, and Teachers.
She enjoyed attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities, including school, football, basketball, baseball, track, soccer, bowling and volleyball. She liked to play cards – pitch, pinochle, 500, and cribbage. She also enjoyed camping and traveling for 40 years. She loved holidays and having family all together.
She is survived by four children, Deb Angerman of Sioux City, Steve (Tammie) Behlers of Pella, Iowa, Bob (Tricia) Behlers of Sioux City, and Jim Behlers of Avondale, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Noah Angerman, Seth (Crystal) Angerman, Mallory (Scott Roberts) Behlers, Quinton (Kelsie) Behlers, Mackenzie (Rachel) Van Zante, Mitchell and Megan Van Zante; four great-grandchildren, Kellen, Payton, and Paige Angerman and Hayden Van Zante.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Edith (Thernes) Havekost; husband, Merlin; grandson, Nathaniel Angerman; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Irene (Roth) Behlers; brothers-in-law, Dallas, Warren, Doug, and Charles Behlers; and sister-in-law, Beverly Kai.
In lieu of flowers and for memorial contributions, the family requests donations be made to your favorite Heart, Kidney, or Arthritis organization.