Geraldine D. “Gerri” Clausen, 97, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born Sept. 9, 1925, in Carter, South Dakota, to Franklin and Martha (Bonnet) Mulford.

Gerri grew up in Santee, Nebraska, and went to school in Niobrara, Nebraska. She was the Crowned Carnival Queen her freshman year of high school in Niobrara. She also lived in several communities including Creighton and Norfolk, Nebraska, before moving to Fremont in 1959. She married Melvin Hart in 1943; he passed away in 1969. On Aug. 17, 1973, she married Richard “Dick” Clausen. He passed away Aug. 20, 2004. Gerri worked at Hinky Dinky for 30 years from 1965 to 1995.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont. She was member and past president of the Local Retail Clerks Union and was the Fremont store steward for the union. Gerri was the first woman to run for Fremont City Council in 1972. She loved baking, singing, flowers and was known for her pies.

Survived by her sons, Jim (Jo) Hart, Jerry (Bev) Hart, Stan (Cindy) Hart, all of Fremont, and Rick (Mary) Hart, Hickman, Nebraska; daughters, Vickie Belmont, Fremont, and Roxanne (Paul) Martinez, Central City, Nebraska; 22 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

